Dr. Raghu Ram delivers lecture of US chapter of international society of surgery

Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad Dr. Raghu Ram became the first surgeon from South Asia to have delivered the “Distinguished Lecture” of the United States Chapter of International Society of Surgery on “Disrupting Breast Healthcare in India” on Wednesday.

He spoke at the 107th annual Congress of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Dr. Raghu Ram is the only surgeon from outside USA to be chosen alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, and nine other world renowned surgeons from the US to deliver the prestigious “Named Lecture” at the annual scientific Congress this year, which is being held on a virtual platform over five days from October 23-27.