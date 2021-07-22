Dr. Kasturirangan to deliver lecture on NEP tomorrow

Chairman of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) Drafting Panel Dr. K. Kasturirangan will describe some of the salient features and importance of the new policy during the SRM University Distinguished Lecture scheduled to be held on July 24 (Saturday) from 11 a.m.

Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh will preside over the lecture titled “Creating a Vibrant Knowledge Society – An Indian Strategy for 21st Century”. Pro Vice Chancellor SRM University, AP, Prof. D. Narayana Rao has taken the initiative to organise the webinar to understand the nuances of the NEP as part of its University Distinguished Lecture Series.

Dr. Kasturirangan will discuss in detail about connecting school education, collegiate education and university education to provide student-centric, multi-disciplinary and holistic education, underlying the conceptualisation of the NEP. Being the first education policy of the 21st century, NEP proposes to address the many growing developmental imperatives of the country.

This policy aims to revise and revamp all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, and create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education while building upon India’s traditions and value systems. NEP emphasises that higher education must build expertise that society will need over the next 25 years and beyond. NEP 2020 lays the foundation for “New India of the 21st Century”.

The webinar can be accessed at ‘https://bit.ly/SRMAPUDL11’.