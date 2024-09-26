Dr. BRAOU in Hyderabad erupts in protest as Telangana govt decides to allot land to JNAFAU 

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University on Road No. 46, Jubilee Hills, erupted in slogans and protests on Wednesday(September 25, 2024), a first in recent times, against Telangana government’s decision to allot 10 acres of the university land to Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU).

Led by the Joint Action Committee, which is asking the government to drop the plan, students, employees, faculty and others gathered outside the administration and learner support services building to voice their concern.

53 acres to 35 acres

According to the JAC, the university was allotted 53 acres of land by the then united Andhra Pradesh government. Subsequently, parts of the university land were allotted to various organisations or projects, such as five acres to T-SAT, some area to WE-HUB, for construction of the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, and for construction of CBI quarters. The university is now spread over 35 acres with various office buildings to serve students from across the State. But there is a need for multimedia and separate buildings, and a skill development centre. Presently, both students and the employees are suffering for lack of existing buildings and other infrastructure in the university, they said.

87% students from socially deprived and economically disadvantaged groups

The protesting employees further said that about 87% of the students who enrol in Dr. BRAOU come from socially deprived and economically disadvantaged groups. At present, about 1.25 lakh students study through the university.

Dependency model

JAC leaders Pallavi Kabde, Vaddanam Srinivas, and Maheshwar Goud said the university runs on dependency model: to depend on the host colleges for providing services to the students.

Since the adoption of choice-based credit system, examinations and practical sessions are required to be conducted on a regular basis at the study centres. But the host colleges, where these study centres are located, do not allow students of Dr. BRAOU into their facilities since it clashes with their own schedules. So, the university also requires examination halls, they explained.

“Only because the students and stakeholders of Dr. BRAOU are voiceless, the government appears to have taken this decision,” they said, describing it as an insensitive action, and demanded rollback of the decision.