DPH warns private hospitals against excess billing

HYDERABAD

27 May 2021 23:01 IST

May withdraw permission to provide COVID treatment, de-recognise hospitals

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has warned of stringent action to be initiated against private hospitals found collecting excess fee and billing inappropriately.

The action could range from withdrawal of permission to offer coronavirus treatment to de-recognition of the hospitals in cases where complaints of serious nature received against them are proved right. “Investigation is under way into the complaints we received against some private hospitals. Appropriate action will be initiated once the process is completed,” he said.

According to Dr. Srinivasa Rao, the department had received 88 complaints against 64 of the around 1,200 private hospitals so far. These included complaints relating to excess and inappropriate billing, drugs related grievances and failure to provide patients’ information.

A majority of 39 complaints were received from GHMC limits, Medchal-Malkajgiri (22) and Rangareddy (15). Show cause notices had been served on these hospitals with a deadline of 24 to 48 hours for submitting their explanation relating to the complaints. “We have cancelled the permission given to a hospital for offering COVID treatment in the recent past. We will dereocgnise the hospitals if need be, based on the investigations,” he said.

Cases drop

Dr. Srinivasa Rao said there was a significant decline in the number of new cases registered throughout the State. The enforcement of lockdown and conduct of household survey were yielding fruitful results in bringing down the cases.

The total number of new cases on Thursday was 3,614 and 18 people died due to the virus while 3,961 persons recovered from the virus. The case positivity rate has come down to 4% and the case fatality rate is around 0.5% while the recovery rate has climbed to 93%.

“The bed occupancy ratio has come down by 50% in the past 15 days,” he said.

Asked about the global tenders floated for procuring vaccines, he said the tenders evoked good response with manufacturers of Astrazeneca and Sputnik getting in touch with the department. The department was hopeful that it would get adequate number of vaccines once the deadline set for the tender process, June 4, expired.

Household survey

Even as 11,814 persons with COVID symptoms were identified in the COVID OPs, the household survey launched by the department was yielding good results. Over 17,000 multi-disciplinary teams were deployed to conduct the household survey for identifying symptomatic persons and distributing health kits to them.

Vaccination special drive

The senior official informed that a special drive for vaccination of high risk groups was being taken up to ensure their safety from Friday. Accordingly, 2.1 lakh doses of vaccine had been supplied to GHMC area and another 1.45 lakh doses for high risk group persons identified in other places. Special tokens/receipts were being issued to persons identified under the category with specific date and timing allotted for them.

Vaccination of these groups would be a continuous process, particularly in the GHMC limits, as the department was keen that none should be left without vaccination.