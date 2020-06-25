DPH halts COVID sample collection for two days

The Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH) has decided to halt sample collection for coronavirus tests via special camps for a couple of days due to piling up of samples collected already and for sanitisation of labs and sample collection centres.
However, sample collection in designated government hospitals from symptomatic patients would continue. According to DPH, there was no need to panic as collection of samples through the special camps would resume soon.
A statement issued by the DPH on Thursday stated that as part of the State government’s decision to conduct 50,000 tests in Assembly constituencies falling under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), about 36,000 samples were collected as on June 25.
Among the samples collected, 8,253 were still pending for testing in different labs. A sample has to be tested within 48 hours by storing it at a specified temperature for the accurate result.
The DPH stated that storage of new samples would become difficult until the existing ones were tested. Besides, storage for longer time would lead to possibility of false positives. To clear testing samples collected and stored in labs already, special camps for collection were being stopped for two days, the DPH stated.
