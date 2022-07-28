Downpour, deluge, deja vu

Flood waters swirling at a slum in Chaderghat, along the Musi river on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

July 28, 2022 00:29 IST

Musi in spate leaves residents of low-lying areas deeply distressed; people claim no alert was issued by officials before releasing water from twin reservoirs

Several low-lying areas abutting the Musi are experiencing yet another season of inundation, following heavy inflows into the river from the twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

As is always the case, residents of Moosa Nagar, Kamal Nagar, Shalimar Nagar, Vaddera Basthi, Shankar Nagar, and other slums along the riverside in Chaderghat had water entering their homes in the dead of Tuesday night.

“Within minutes, all our homes were submerged in water. We ran to the terrace, holding whatever we could grab at that moment,” recalled Sajida Bi, a resident of Shankar Nagar, adding that no alert was issued to them by officials before release of the water. Close to 500 houses in the colony were inundated.

A resident of an inundated colony camping on the terrace of her house, with her belongings, waiting for the flood in Musi to recede after surplus water from the twin reservoirs were released into the river. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

“Several households in these colonies have been displaced by the release of flood water. Many lost their clothes, household articles, furniture and electronic goods. Nobody from either the Revenue department or the GHMC has visited us so far, nor has anybody distributed food and water. We are left to fend for ourselves,” said Syed Bilal, an activist from the locality.

Meanwhile, the outflows from Himayatsagar have been reduced drastically, following reduced inflows. From 10,700 cusecs released through eight gates lifted by four feet at daybreak, the outflows have come down to 5,214 cusecs through eight gates opened at two feet height by 7 p.m. The inflows, too, dropped from 10,000 cusecs to 5,000 cusecs.

A man carrying his child through a heavily flooded street in Chaderghat to look for safe spaces. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

At Osmansagar, outflow was steady at 8,281 cusecs, through 13 gates lifted by six feet height. Inflows were at 7,000 cusecs at 7 p.m.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director M. Dana Kishore visited the twin reservoirs and reviewed the situation with officials. He instructed the police to increase security arrangements, and urged tourists to avoid the spot for some time.

Mr.Dana Kishore also asked the GHMC, water board and police officials to be alert about the areas adjacent to the river as large amounts of water are being released into it. He said the situation is manageable as the outflows are much lower when compared to last year when 26,000 cusecs were released from Himayatsagar alone.