Doubts over President’s southern sojourn

With the threat of the new variant of COVID looming large, doubts were expressed in official circles over the southern sojourn of President Ram Nath Kovind here from December 20 to 25.

Nonetheless, officials are going ahead with arrangements at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum for the annual event in December, which was dropped last year due to the COVID pandemic.

The officials started making arrangements after an initial communication about the dates were sent to the State government.

A senior official said that discussions are going on and a certainty could be reached only when the official communication confirming his visit would be received.

Another official said an advance party from Delhi had come and made an assessment about various tasks that different departments should handle for the visit, but an itinerary was not yet sent to the government.