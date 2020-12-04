Doubling work through on Guntur-Guntakal section

Work involves construction of many bridges

The South Central Railway has announced commissioning of double line works along with electrification between Nallapadu - Perecherla for a distance of 7.8 km., thereby 59.8 km of the 404 km of the Guntur - Guntakal doubling and electrification project work has been completed on Thursday.

Trains were being operated on single line which has become congested and facing lot of constraints, so the entire project sanctioned in 2016-17 envisages doubling and electrification at an estimated cost of ₹3,887 crore. Already, work on 24 km between Perecherla – Satulur and 28 km of Dhone – Pendekallu has been completed earlier this year.

GM Gajanan Mallya pointed out that the work involves construction of several minor and major bridges apart from passing through thick Nallamalla forest area.

Once completed, more trains can be run from Hyderabad/Nadikude side towards Rayalaseema region and down south, a press release said.

Meanwhile, the SCR’s Secunderabad division has been awarded six prizes in “Sixth Garden Festival 2020” conducted by the Department of Horticulture in all categories where entries were made with five being first prizes.

Categories: 1st prizes for Hyderabad Railway Station vertical garden, nursery and garden, Sanchalan Bhavan (DRM Office, Secunderabad), residential garden and kitchen garden, DRM bungalow No.1 and second prize of landscape garden, Sanchalan Bhavan (DRM office, Secunderabad).

General Manager Gajanan Mallya, General Manager had a word of appreciation for DRM Anand Bhatia for showing keen interest on improving greenery, a press release said.