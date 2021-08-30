Doubling, electrification done between Umdanagar-Gollapalli

The SCR has announced completion of electrification of 60-km double line between Umdanagar and Gollapalli, a crucial portion in connecting Hyderabad with Kurnool, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Kadapa, and Tirupati, and down south. The project was executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

Secunderabad - Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification project is one of the critical projects for strengthening the rail operations of Telangana.

The project was sanctioned for a distance of 85 km in 2015-16 at an estimated cost of ₹774 crore.

The section between Secunderabad and Umdanagar for 28 km is excluded in the above project and was undertaken as part of MMTS Phase II and was completed, informed CPRO Ch. Rakesh.

Doubling and electrification works in the balance section i.e., Umdanagar - Mahabubnagar - for a distance of 85 km, has been undertaken and is progressing at a fast pace, with the completion of Umdanagar - Gollapalli section in two phases, the press release said. This stretch will help in providing seamless connectivity and enhanced travel experience to rail passengers for a continuous stretch between Secunderabad - Gollapalli for a distance of 88 km., he said.

Electrification of these railway lines will significantly strengthen rail infrastructure for quicker movement of freight and passenger traffic, besides reducing the en route detentions. It will also help railways in reducing the fuel expenditure, while also promoting energy saving and thereby reduces the carbon footprint, a release said.