Double murder in Kamareddy

The murder of Koyala Laxmaiah (60) and Vadla Sudhakar (45) in an open place under Devunpally police on Thursday night created a sensation in the district.
Milk vendors who found them murdered in the morning informed the police. Superintendent of Police N. Swetha and other officials rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. Clues teams and snifter dogs were pressed into service.
The bodies bore deep injuries, believed to have been caused with a sharp weapon, on the head. The deceased were not related to each other but were neighbours, according to sources in the colony.
Laxmaiah, an asthmatic, belonging to Lingampet mandal headquarters, used to get treated by Sudhakar, a registered medical practitioner. Sudhakar was constructing a new house in the colony and came into contact with Laxmaiah who used to supervise the construction work. A liquor bottle found at the spot suggest that they had consumed alcohol at that time.
