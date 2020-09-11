Double lung transplant on COVID patient

HYDERABAD

11 September 2020 22:57 IST

Lungs harvested from a brain-dead person in Kolkata

A double lung transplant surgery was successfully performed on a 32-year-old COVID patient at the main branch of KIMS Hospital in the city on Friday.

The patient, Rizwan from Chandigarh, was suffering from sarcoidosis that affected his lungs and deteriorated his health condition rapidly. A double lung transplant was the only permanent option for cure.

The situation worsened when the patient contracted coronavirus while awaiting his double lung transplant. His oxygen requirement increased in these circumstances from 15 litres a minute to 50 litres a minute for the past eight weeks.

Advertising

Advertising

A team led by Dr. Sandeep Attawar, a thoracic organ transplantation surgeon at KIMS Hospitals, found a match for his lungs in a person declared brain-dead in Kolkata. His harvested lungs were airlifted to save Rizwan’s life.

The timely transplant of the lungs saved the patient’s life though the procedure was complex, a release from the hospital said.