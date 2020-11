Double-decker buses may return to capital roads

HYDERABAD

07 November 2020 23:31 IST

Transport Minister to consult TSRTC managing director on restarting the service in Hyderabad

The State government is exploring the possibility of re-introducing double-decker buses in Hyderabad.

The move came after a Twitter user, Shaker Hussain, on Saturday posted an image of the famed green double-decker buses traversing the Tank Bund stretch, and requested Minister for Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, requesting him to bring back the buses on city streets. “@KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO sir see this... and Any one of the Members remembered This Double Decker Bus #7z From zoo park to #Secunderabad via #AfzalGunj , High court, sir start this again for city guide tourist or public bus (sic),” he tweeted.

Mr. Rama Rao responded, and recollected his experience of taking a double-decker to school, even as he sought to know from Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar whether they can reintroduced.

“I have many fond memories of riding the double-decker bus on my way to St. George’s Grammar School at Abids. Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu? (sic),” he replied.

The Transport Minister said he would consult in-charge TSRTC managing director Sunil Sharma to explore possibilities.