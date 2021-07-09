Double bedroom houses inaugurated

A total of 267 double bedroom dwelling units in two locations at Secunderabad have been launched by Deputy Speaker T. Padmarao Goud and Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Thursday.

Of them, 207 units were built at Dhobi Ghat of Mettuguda division, while 60 were at Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar.

On the occasion, Mr. Padmarao Goud said there was shortage of sites for construction of double bedroom housing complexes in Secunderabad, as most lands were in the purview of either Osmania University or Railways.

The government has taken up the poor people’s housing projects in the available sites, he said. More units are coming up at Sai Nagar and Azad Chandrashekhar Nagar, he said.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and GHMC officials were present at the launch.