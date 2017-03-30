Double bedroom house beneficiary thanks KCR

A double bedroom house beneficiary, Nagamani, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over the phone for the benefit bestowed on her by the State government.

She was among those who were allotted houses and checked into their new accommodation in the presence of Roads and Buildings Minister T. Nageswara Rao at Maddulapalli village of Khammam district on the occasion of Ugadi on Wednesday.

Mr. Rao spoke to Ms. Nagamani over the phone directly from here and enquired of her whether she had owned a house in the past. He also asked her how she felt about the new house and the facilities in it. Ms. Nagamani said she had not had a house so far and she would be indebted to Mr. Rao for ever.