DOST date extended

The last date for online registration for UG courses through Degree Online Services of Telangana has been extended from Sept. 15 to 20 and the web options to September 23. DOST Convenor and TSCHE chairman R. Limbadri said seat allotment for Phase-III would be done on September 27and students should report to the allotted college on September 30. Students who have confirmed their seats allotted in Phase-I and Phase-II also have to report by September 30. Prof. Limbadri said Web options for intra-college transfer would be open from October 1 to 3 and the seats would be confirmed on October 4. Classes for the first semester will commence on October 1.


