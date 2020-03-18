Do’s and don’ts to govt. depts in the offing

HYDERABAD

18 March 2020 19:50 IST

Restrictions on entry of visitors into Secretariat, Ministers Quarters and camp offices

The State government is reportedly contemplating to issue a series of guidelines to the departments as part of preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The government is understood to have decided to put in place a series of restrictions on the entry of visitors into the State Secretariat, Ministers quarters and camp offices. Officials have already been directed to ensure that there are no large gatherings in major roads and highways.

The guidelines are being contemplated on the lines of the detailed do’s and don’ts issued by the Department of Personnel and Training of the Central government to all Union Ministries and Central government departments. The DoPT wanted the departments to install thermal scanners at the entry of government buildings as feasible and placing of hand sanitizers should be made mandatory at the entrance of all government buildings.

Steps should be taken to discourage to the maximum extent entry of visitors in the office complex and routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended forthwith. Only such visitors with proper permission to meet the officers should be allowed after proper screening. Officials should minimise or reschedule meetings involving large number of people unless necessary and meetings should be conducted through video-conference as far as feasible.

Non-essential official travel should be avoided and correspondence could be undertaken on official email without sending files and documents to other offices to the extent possible. Leave sanctioning authorities should be advised to sanction leave whenever any request is made for self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Employees at higher risk, older employees, pregnant women and those with underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions while the departments should take care not to expose such employees to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public.