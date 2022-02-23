‘Dope’ proposal: 2 gm OG Kush with love note found in ring box

Excise sleuths find premium cannabis with note that read, ‘Will you smoke this with me & be mine?’

Excise sleuths find premium cannabis with note that read, ‘Will you smoke this with me & be mine?’

A recent drug search in Mehdipatnam here has become a talking point in Excise circles after the department sleuths found something unexpected in a ring box, typically used for proposing marriage, at a youth’s flat.

Instead of a ring, the box contained a ‘mind-blowing’ substance. “The box had an OG Kush bud weighing two grams,” said a source from the department. Along with it, a note was kept inside that read, ‘Will you smoke this with me & be mine?’.

OG Kush is a super-potent variety of medical-grade cannabis with a distinct aroma, appearance and long-lasting psychoactive and physiological effects.

The raid was conducted on February 15 after the Excise team received a piece of information related to the drug possession. Based on that, they conducted searches at the flat of the youth, aged about 25 years.

They also found an Ecstacy pill and 10 grams of dry ganja, apart from the two grams of OG Kush which was in the ring box. Unfortunately for the accused, the ‘creative proposal’ will now never reach his supposed ladylove. Another note stuck on the box said the substance will have ‘a lasting effect’. One gram of OG Kush costs around ₹1,000-2,000.

“The youngster used to place orders for drugs through dark web, and supply it through others. The laptop used for the purpose was seized too,” said the source.

For the past eight days, Excise teams have been searching for the youngster who has been absconding.

During other searches, the teams found drugs hidden in toys, tiny boxes, flower pots, and other unusual places.