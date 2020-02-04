‘Doorstep visa service is a revolution’

The strong growth in outbound travel from India is reflective in the rising number of visa applications. Low airfares, third party travel aggregators, better connectivity and convenient visa services have been key contributors to this phenomenon, said Pranav Sinha, India Regional Head (West) for VFS Global.

“To keep pace with the growing traveller community, VFS Global has developed and implemented a host of initiatives to beat the rush in peak travel season,” he said, while addressing the media here on Monday.

He said their optional services are designed to suit the evolving requirements of the new-age traveller, and to make visa application process more convenient, exclusive, personalised, time-saving and hassle-free.

Having transformed the overall application process, these optional services including premium lounge, visa at doorstep and prime time service are extremely useful, Mr. Sinha said.

According to him, doorstep visa is a landmark service in the visa industry. “This technology-enabled service brings the visa application process to people in remote locations and hinterlands, giving them the luxury of an easy application process,” he said, adding that a trained team visits the individual or group at their preferred location to enrol their biometric data and collect visa application documents.

The service is available for people visiting Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Germany, UK and Italy.