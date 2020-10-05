Door-to-door deworming drive begins

HYDERABAD

Health workers to administer tablets to those in 1-19 age group till Oct. 12

Health department staff have begun administering Albendazole tablets as part of the National Deworming programme that commenced on October 5 and will continue for a week. The tablets will be given in appropriate dosage to children as young as year-old infants to 19 year olds.

Earlier, it used to given at schools and Anganwadi centres. However, in view of COVID-19 now, the Health staff will door to door to give the tablet to children and teenagers in presence of their parents.

Accredited Social Health Activists, Auxilliary Nursing Midwives and Anganwadi workers will execute the programme.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who attended the programme at the State Health Campus on Monday, said that health staff in all districts have been trained to take all safety measures to carry out the programme. He also took the opportunity to appeal to people to follow safety precautions during Dasara and Bathukamma festivals. Health department officials have been urging people to avoid large gatherings so as to keep a check on clustering of coronavirus cases.

Mr Rajender said that while festivals can always be celebrated in the coming years, human lives, once lost, cannot be brought back. He said that though incidence of the infectious disease might be low at present, people have to be alert.