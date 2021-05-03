‘Don’t waste food foundation’ pick-up van flagged off

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar flagging off ‘Don’t waste food foundation’ pick-up van on Monday.

Hyderabad

03 May 2021 23:33 IST

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Monday launched ‘Don’t waste food foundation’ website that encourages citizens not to waste food.

Later, he along with DCP Traffic Vijay Kumar SM flagged off the pick-up van of the organisation.

The website ‘dontwastefoodfoundation.org’ was part of the initiative started by philanthropist Chakradhar Goud and social worker Malleshwar Rao in 2011 for feeding thousands of hungry people for free.

“Humanity exists. 'Don't Waste Food' distributes leftover food among the poor and the food is also distributed among the kith and kin of patients who wait outside government hospitals in the city,” Mr. V.C. Sajjanar said.

“It is a great gesture that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his flagship programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ appreciated social worker Malleshwar Rao for his services,” he said.

Presently, the organisation distributes food to around 2,000 people each day. “If we can utilise the food being wasted in hotels of Hyderabad every day, no one will sleep hungry in the city," the officer said.

To donate food log on to: https://dontwastefoodfoundation.org/ or call Malleshwar Rao on cell phone: 7207103539.