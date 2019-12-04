‘Don’t sell petrol in bottles, cans’

In the aftermath of Disha’s tragedy, Cyberabad police on Tuesday held meetings with petrol pump owners and ordered them not to dispense fuel in pet bottles or cans.

Shamshabad DCP N. Prakash Reddy also asked the owners to install CCTVs at the filling stations.

Last week, the accused who gang-raped and killed the veterinarian, had purchased petrol in a pet bottle from a pump near Kothur and burnt the victim in an underpass near Shadnagar.

In another meeting, Mr. Reddy asked officials of the National Highways Authority of India to increase the number of highway patrol vehicles and cranes. He also directed them to install lights at the vehicle and pedestrian underpasses and under-bridges.

The possibility of truck parking bays on highways was also discussed. The focus was also on installation of SOS boards with emergency numbers and setting up illuminations at all median, villages and public movement areas, along highways.

Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar and other officials of Shamshabad zone were present during the meetings.