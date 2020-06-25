Don’t continue retired police officers; Revanth

Malkajgiri MP. A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the government was keen to retain the services of the three police officers, who are retiring soon, and he would move the court if the government goes ahead with its plans.
The Congress leader, who addressed Congress workers on his Facebook and later released a statement, said the prime motive behind continuing the services of the officers was to harass the political opponents who question the shortcomings in the governance and expose ‘corrupt’ practices of the leaders.
Referring to the early retirement decision of a senior IPS officer, he said senior officers were fed up with the government as only officers of “one particular community” were being encouraged and seniority was being violated. He alleged that some officers close to the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao were getting key posts to cover up the “corrupt practices” and this disllusioned the senior officers.
He said already several retired officers were given key postings and due to this attitude of the government sincere and hardworking police officers were being denied promotions. Who will take the responsibility of the accountability of retired officers, he asked.
