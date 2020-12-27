Don’t resort to extreme act: CP to online loan app victims

‘Always verify antecedents of loan companies’

With increasing number of suicide owing to harassment and public shaming by app-based instant loan providers, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar appealed to the public not to download unauthorised instant loan apps.

He also advised the loanees not to resort to any extreme act, and instead approach police in case of harassment.

Personal details

“Don’t give personal details and bank credentials to anyone. Always go through the terms and conditions and verify the licences of the companies which offer loans, whether they obtained from the concerned authorities like RBI or the District Collector,” he said.

He urged people not to download any such mobile application which asks access to the contacts, files and gallery.

People were cautioned not to fall into the trap of unscrupulous elements but instead, verify the antecedents of the company/firm offering loans online or through mobile apps.

Mentioning that the names and addresses of the NBFCs registered with the RBI can be accessed on RBI’s website, the officer suggested that the public can report information about unverified/unauthorised apps to the concerned law enforcement agencies or use RBI’s Sachet portal (https://sachet.rbi.org.in) for filing on-line complaints.

“Complaints against the entities regulated by the RBI can be accessed through RBI’s Complaint Management System (https://cms.rbi.org.in),” Mr. Sajjanar said.

Harassment

He also asked the people to approach police in case of any harassment by these apps. “People can contact Cyberabad police through Dial 100 or WhatsApp 9490617444 of Cyber Crime police station number 9490617310 and not to resort to extreme steps,” Mr. Sajjanar added.