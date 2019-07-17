Don’t rely on ‘sada bainama’, farmers told

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil has appealed to farmers not to opt for plain paper transactions (sada bainama) when it comes to buying or selling land, and have every transaction registered to avoid litigation in future.

“It is wrong to transact on plain paper just to avoid stamp duty as it will attract litigation in future,” Mr. Patil told The Hindu.

There are 1.30 lakh pattas in the district, he said. Under the Land Record Updation Programme (LRUP), the district administration has cleared 90,000 records; 14,000 were non-agriculture records and 25,000 were caught in dispute at various courts. “Many records are 70 years old and are hand written. They are not digitised,” he explained.

He said he was holding meetings every Saturday with all the mandal level officers, including the Revenue Inspector, to go through each case.

Clearing disputed cases

“In the 11 weeks after the elections, we have cleared 8,000 records. On an average, we are clearing 300 to 400 disputed cases every week,” he said.

The district administration is also updating and digitising the government lands to avoid grabbing and illegal registration by land mafia.

“The problem of sada bainama issue is seen nowhere else in the country except Telangana. The farmers should always opt for registered deed by paying stamp duty if they want their land to be free of disputes,” he pointed out.