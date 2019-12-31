‘Don’t promote pseudoscience at Indian Science Congress’

A round-table meeting of scientists and professionals from different walks of life has expressed concern over the pseudo-science debate which is making its way into science as well as science policy, causing immense damage to the progress of the subject.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the forthcoming Indian Science Congress to be held in Bengaluru with the focal theme, ‘S&T: Rural Development’ from January 3 to 7.

The meeting was attended by professor K. Nageswar; retired judge of AP High Court Justice Chandra Kumar; Centre for Sustainable Agriculture executive director G.V. Anjaneyulu; environmental activist K. Babu Rao; agricultural scientist A.P. Rao; science writer K.B. Gopalam; Breakthrough Science Society state convenor R. Gangadhar; and Osmania University professors B.N. Reddy, M. Adinarayana and Koya Venkateswara Rao.

The speakers argued that despite many right thinking people condemning unscientific and irrational remarks at the previous Indian Science Congress meetings, pseudoscience-promoting debates and views are still dominating many science meetings and also in Parliament.

In the name of traditional knowledge, prof B.N. Reddy remarked that spirituality, ancient philosophy, aspects of metaphysics, pseudoscience and anti science are blended into true science.

The speakers appealed to the Indian Science Congress Association and law makers not to make, allow or promote any comments or discussion on pseudoscience in the sessions of the Science Congress or in any other meetings.

They requested the scientific community to find out scientific solutions to problems facing by the people keeping in view focal theme of this year and carry out research work to overcome the agrarian crisis of increasing farmer suicides.

The meeting also requested the Union Government to increase the budget allocation for Science and Technology research to at least 2% of GDP.