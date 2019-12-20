‘Don’t promote ‘pseudo-science’

Scientists and teachers against pseudo-science plan to organise a round table discussion soon with an appeal to the government not to promote any discussion on ‘pseudo-science’ at the Indian Science Congress to be held in Bengaluru from January 3 to 7.

Former president of Jana Vignana Vedika and retired professor of Osmania University B.N. Reddy, in a statement here, said it was unfortunate that ‘pseudo-science’ was being discussed and promoted at important congregations of Indian scientists like the Indian Science Congress (ISC).

He said one could understand if politicians promoted ‘pseudo-science’ but not scientists, and that too at such important platforms like the ISC. The ISC, which is the largest congregation of scientists in the world, is being held this year with the theme “Science and Technology: Rural Development” at University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru.

Prof. Reddy appealed to the Central government to increase the budget allocation to S&T research to a minimum of 2% of the GDP. The issue of pseudo-science and the need for increased budget allocations would be discussed at the proposed round table to be held in the city.