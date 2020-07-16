Don’t politicise OGH issue: Eatala to Oppn

HYDERABAD

‘Govt was keen on constructing new complex, Oppn was against it’

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has asserted that the government was committed to provide best of services to COVID patients and has initiated several measures to check the virus spread.

The Minister advised opposition parties not to ‘politicise’ issues for politics sake as this could affect the morale of the people/agencies working in the larger interest of the State.

The Minister took strong objection to the Opposition criticism on water entering the Osmania General Hospital buildings following heavy rain on Wednesday.

He recalled that the TRS government had proposed construction of new complex for OGH in 2015 itself, but the Opposition parties including the BJP, Congress, AIMIM and Left opposed the proposal on the floor of the assembly.

Coupled with this was the resistance from historians and societies engaged in protection of heritage structures which delayed the construction of new complex.

The government was forced to set aside its proposal to construct a new complex for the OGH temporarily following the pressure mounted by the opposition and instead took up repairs to the existing structure.

“The Opposition parties halted the process of construction of new OGH complex, but they are now criticising the government for the leakages/seepages into the old building,” he said.

He explained that the representatives of the Directorate of Medical Education and Medical Infrastructure development Corporation had been deputed to inspect the premises and take relief measures to ensure that patients were not put to inconvenience.

The team of experts which inspected the premises said that the underground sewerage channel from Begumbazar to Musi river was passing through Osmania hospital and a block in the channel resulted in overflow of water into the hospital.