Don’t politicise deaths

The electricity employees and engineers associations appealed to political parties making allegations against them for not holding even condolence meeting for five engineers and two employees of TS-Genco and two employees of a private company in the Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station fire on August 20 night - not to politicise the sacrifice of their colleagues.

Reacting to the statements of leaders of some political parties, president of Telangana State Power Engineers Association P. Rathnakar Rao said on Thursday that they held a condolence meeting for their colleagues who died in the Srisailam mishap on August 24 on the premises of Vidyut Soudha - since August 22 and 23 were holidays. The bodies of their colleagues were brought out of the underground power station only on August 21 and the last rites were held by their families on the same day. Mr. Rathnakar Rao said condolence meetings were held in all power generation stations of Genco too.

Emotional moments

Several colleagues of those killed in the mishap, including Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao, became emotional during the condolence meeting held at Vidyut Soudha on August 24, he stated. Stating that technical inquiry by the internal committee of the power utility would bring out facts and reasons for the fire mishap, Mr. Rathnakar Rao requested the political parties not to politicise the death of their colleagues and not to harm the morale of employees who are already disturbed.

Telangana Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee leader N. Shivaji, Anjaiah and others too urged the political parties not to politicise the Genco engineers and employees death in the Srisailam power station mishap. Instead, they suggested the parties to boost the morale of the employees.