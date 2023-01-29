ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t pay ACD charges with power bill, Bandi Sanjay tells Telangana citizens

January 29, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday called upon citizens not to pay Advance Consumption Deposit (ACD) along with electricity bill charges.

Speaking to the media after participating in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Karimnagar on Sunday, Mr.Sanjay alleged electricity consumers were being subjected to financial burden due to the inefficiency of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) dispensation in the State to bail out power distribution companies.

“The consumers are already burdened with increased power tariff to the tune of ₹6,000 crore and the State government is getting ready to impose an additional burden of ₹16,000 crore from April,” he charged.

“Now, the consumers are forced to cough up a huge burden in the name of ACD charges,” he alleged.

He said it was a “blatant lie” on the part of the BRS government to say that it was providing power to the agriculture sector free of cost.

“The State government owed more than ₹60,000 crore to the distribution companies to compensate for the free power supply, leading to their virtual bankruptcy. The government departments themselves are due to pay ₹20,000 crore to the discoms,” he said, adding that if voted to power, the BJP will clear those dues.

