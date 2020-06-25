‘Don’t obstruct vehicles carrying sand for govt. works’

The administration of Mahabubnagar district has cautioned people against obstructing vehicles carrying sand transported for the construction needs of government works such as 2BHK, individual sanitary latrines and rainwater harvesting pits.

Collector S. Venkata Rao said on Thursday that the district sand committee has given permission for mining the sand silted (accumulated) at the checkdams constructed across streams and rivulets by the Irrigation Department for using it in government works. However, due to local political differences, the sand carrying vehicles are being obstructed by people in some villages.

Suggesting that it is acceptable, he asked people not to obstruct the vehicles carrying sand for government construction works with the approval of the district sand committee.

He stated that cases under civil and criminal procedures would be registered against those obstructing such vehicles.