Don’t nitpick with the schedule, TRS tells Cong.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has suggested Congress not to create hurdles in the conduct of municipal elections by ‘nitpicking’ with the election schedule issued on Monday and instead prepare to fight the elections sincerely.

At a press conference held here on Tuesday, TRS MLCs Karne Prabhakar, M.S. Prabhakar Rao and Shambhipur Raju criticised Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy for his plans to move court faulting the municipal election schedule.

‘Haunted by debacle’

They stated that the State Election Commission had issued the notification under the provisions of Section 195 of the Municipal Act after the Telangana High Court gave clearance for holding elections.

Mr. Reddy appears to be unable to overcome the nightmare of defeat in the byelection to Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency a couple of months ago, and that was the reason why he was unwilling to welcome the schedule for urban local bodies’ elections, they remarked. Instead of believing in gaining the voters’ support, the Congress appears to believe in legal hurdles to postpone the elections, they said.

Stating that TRS was ready to face the elections any time, TRS leaders suggested the TPCC president not to run away from municipal elections but to face them.