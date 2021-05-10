‘Don’t insult the poor with Ramzan gift’

Hyderabad

10 May 2021 10:42 IST

‘Instead, give Rs.10,000 to each family’

Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) Minorities Department chairman Sameer Waliullah has demanded that the government distribute ₹10,000 to each poor Muslim family instead of giving Ramzan gift, which contains a few pairs of clothes worth a few hundred rupees.

“Coronavirus pandemic, lockdown, night curfew and other restrictions have shattered the economy badly affecting the daily wage earners and salaried class. Therefore, the State government should avoid any symbolic gestures of giving Ramzan gift packs and help the affected people by either giving them cash or depositing the amount in their accounts,” he said in a statement here.

He said that almost 80% of funds allocated in the budget for 2020-21 had remained unutilised due to the COVID situation.

Therefore, instead of letting those funds lapse, the State government should use the money to help affected people, the HCCC chairman said.