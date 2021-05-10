Hyderabad

‘Don’t insult the poor with Ramzan gift’

Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) Minorities Department chairman Sameer Waliullah has demanded that the government distribute ₹10,000 to each poor Muslim family instead of giving Ramzan gift, which contains a few pairs of clothes worth a few hundred rupees.

“Coronavirus pandemic, lockdown, night curfew and other restrictions have shattered the economy badly affecting the daily wage earners and salaried class. Therefore, the State government should avoid any symbolic gestures of giving Ramzan gift packs and help the affected people by either giving them cash or depositing the amount in their accounts,” he said in a statement here.

He said that almost 80% of funds allocated in the budget for 2020-21 had remained unutilised due to the COVID situation.

Therefore, instead of letting those funds lapse, the State government should use the money to help affected people, the HCCC chairman said.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2021 10:43:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/dont-insult-the-poor-with-ramzan-gift/article34524509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY