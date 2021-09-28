Don’t insult Telangana people, TRS warns Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took strong objection to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s remarks that the Telangana people have been turned into beggars by the government and demanded that the remarks be withdrawn immediately.

At a press conference here, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLA Nannapaneni Narender and MLC Shambhipur Raju said the contents of Mr. Sanjay’s letter to the Chief Minister were false, misleading and derogatory and insulted the people of Telangana.

Mr. Suman said Mr. Sanjay was trying to get into media headlines due to poor response to his ongoing walkathon. He said Pragati Bhavan was the centre of Telangana’s development agenda and the BJP leader would never understand its importance. He said all that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has was the love of the people and he doesn’t need any properties.

He said the BJP leader should introspect on how the Central government has burdened the people hiking prices and raising loans. “It is on a selling spree of national assets and denying employment to crores of youngsters,” he said and advised Mr. Sanjay to fight against the anti-people decisions of Modi government.

Mr. Narender criticised that Mr. Sanjay doesn’t have the stature to address a letter to the Chief Minister. He said criticising the TRS that it was buying MLAs was laughable and reminded that it was the BJP that had toppled governments overnight.