Don’t ignore warning signs of poor health, says Governor

HYERABAD

14 March 2020 00:47 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed concern that people tended to ignore warning signs of their poor health assuming that nothing will happen to them but it became a major problem for them subsequently.

Inaugurating the 42nd Indian Cooperative Oncology Network (ICON) conference here on Friday, the Governor said that in spite of great awareness created among citizens and availability of advanced technology, it was disheartening to note that the country faced many major health challenges with increase of non communicable and lifestyle diseases.

“Unfortunately we tend to ignore our health as well as warning signs, assuming that nothing will happen to us. When a small lump or unusual bleeding is allowed to fester, it has the ability to spread. A potentially curable disease quickly becomes difficult to treat or even incurable. This is the big healthcare problem facing us today,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

She underlined the importance of empowering family physicians, doctors at primary healthcare centres and others to pick up early signs of cancer. She felt cancer was a notifiable disease.

ICON Chairman C. Sairam, senior oncologists Kalluri Subrahmanyam and S. Chandrasekhar were present.