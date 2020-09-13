Don’t hurry through Yadadri works: CM

Instructs Finance department to release ₹75 crore for temple works in the next three weeks

Chief Minister and Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) Chairman K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the main temple, which was almost ready, on Yadagirigutta on Sunday.

Spending close to six hours on the hill top, starting with the darshan and prayers in Balalayam around 12.30 p.m, Mr. Rao inspected works around the sanctum sanctorum and the premises. He also inspected concepts of developing the temple city.

Restrictions were imposed on coverage of the CM’s visit-cum-review and media personnel were stopped at a distance.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Rao expressed satisfaction at the quality of works and instructed officials not to hurry, but ensure that the works were carried out in strict adherence to rules of the Agama Sastras.

On beautification of the area, he suggested that the ring road to the temple convey a necklace-like design, surrounded by lush greenery amid well-lit ways, with separate provision for walking and bicycle tracks.

The Gandipeta tank adjoining the temple needed to be filled with water from the Kaleswaram project every two months. An architect should be roped in to develop it into a theme-based tourist spot, the Chief Minister said.

In addition to the present construction of 365 quarters, Mr. Rao suggested that cottages be built on 200 more acres. Construction of the kalyana katta, pushkarni railing and roads needed to be completed on priority.

For finishing and gold-plating works on the temple tower and the main gates, Mr Rao said expert goldsmiths from Pembarthy should be engaged.

During the post-lunch review with YTDA and Roads and Buildings officials at Haritha Bhavan, he instructed the Finance Department to release ₹75 crore in the next three weeks for temple works.

Although kept at a distance, photojournalists zoomed in their lens when Mr. Rao alighted from his vehicle and fed bananas to hillside monkeys. Brief video of the scenes later went viral.

Around 6 p.m., Mr. Rao’s convoy took the road to Hyderabad.