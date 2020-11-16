‘Don’t give tickets to those with criminal records’

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has appealed to the political parties to ensure tickets are not given to candidates with criminal records as it happened during the last GHMC elections where up to 72 contesting candidates had cases against them.
“Thirty of the 72 candidates had won last time and the ruling TRS has 13 corporators with criminal records against their names. This is followed by Majlis Party with 13 corporators having criminal cases and a lone BJP corporator is having such a record. If tickets are given to people with criminal antecedents it will keep away many educated voters from exercising their franchise leading to low poll percentage,” observed secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy.
In a press release, Mr. Reddy said the political parties have a moral responsibility to ensure tickets are given to those without any criminal cases against their name.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath