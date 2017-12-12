‘Don’t forget mother tongue’

Thousands of school children took part in rallies that started off from different places in the city and concluded at the Public Gardens here as a run up to the forthcoming World Telugu Conference.

Addressing the students at the Public Gardens here on Tuesday, District Collector K. Amrapali said one should not forget his or her mother tongue and should always strive to preserve it. People should learn other languages to survive the competition in society but at the same they should not belittle or forget their native language. If a person is good at his mother tongue, it helps learn other languages with great ease, she added.

Poets, writers and folk artistes gathered in large numbers and enthralled the students with their performances at the venue.

The Collector asked the Telugu teachers to attend in large numbers the five-day World Telugu Conference to be held at Hyderabad.

At the Arts College Auditorium, Warangal Rural District Administration organized cultural programmes and a meeting of poets in connection with the event. Collector P. J. Patil said Telugu is a lyrical language and has great history and literature. He wanted students to improve their skills in mother tongue and help spread and preserve Telugu language.