Don’t fleece people: MLA

Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy has appealed to private hospitals not to fleece people using their helplessness in the COVID times and demanded that the government come to the rescue of people forced to pay lakhs of rupees for medicare.

At a press conference here, he said doctors in private hospitals were good but the only problem was their unaffordable billing. “You can earn ₹50,000 or a lakh on the actual costs incurred but you can’t charge ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh expecting patients to pay”, he said.

On the PCC chief issue, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said he had sought the position for himself given his seniority and service to the party. “My name should be considered at least for working president if the high command has any other name on its mind. However, he would accept the decision of the party high command and work whomever they appoint.”