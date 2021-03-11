Don’t fall into KCR’s trap: Congress

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has said that the Congress is willing to withdraw from the MLC elections if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announces 45% fitment to all government employees in Telangana.
At a press conference here, he urged the employees not to believe in intentional leaks given on new PRC and a 29% fitment and fall into his trap before the elections. He said the KCR had contempt for employees and it reflected in the Chief Minister’s statement describing them as ‘the tail of the dog’. Now he wanted to woo the same employees. Terming all the promises made by KCR ‘bubbles on the water’, he appealed to employees and graduates to be careful about the election dramas being played out using the union leaders. During the 2018 elections he promised to pay ₹3,016 monthly stipend to unemployed graduates but failed to do so. During the GHMC elections, he promised to pay ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore additional flood relief fund to Hyderabad but nothing was done even after the Mayor and the corporators were elected. Farm loan waiver was also not implemented, he slammed. Mr. Sravan also clarified that it was the Congress which had brought 15 tmcft of Krishna water and 10 tmcft of Godavari water to Hyderabad for ensuring continuous drinking water supply to citizens. He alleged that Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao was talking lies on water and employment despite there being nothing great done by him.
Mr. Sravan also found fault with State Election Commission’s announcement of removing bogus voters just two days ahead of polling date, and it reflected the illegal nexus between the EC and KCR who was trying to win the elections at any cost.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath