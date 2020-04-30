‘Don’t download fake Aarogya Setu app’

Cyberabad police advised citizens to download the Aarogya Setu app only from authentic sources like http://Mygov.in or Apple or Android playstore, as several spoofed apps are on the Internet.

As the app has become very popular among citizens, cyber fraudsters have once again become active and are making use of the situation by creating fake Aarogya Setu applications with similar names and design by making minor changes.

“People may receive such app links via email, or through WhatsApp or Facebook projecting it as a genuine one. We request them to download only via government website or Apple or Google playstore,” Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said, adding that the app also has an option ‘play protect’.

The app tries to determine the risk, if one has been near a COVID-19 infected person (within six feet of distance) by scanning through a database of known cases across India. Further this application will augment the initiatives of the Department of Health to contain the risk of COVID-19 and also sharing of best practices and advisories.