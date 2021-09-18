‘Don’t dispossess petitioners of assets’

HYDERABAD

18 September 2021 23:40 IST

HC interim order on Veeranjaneya balancing reservoir

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has instructed the State government to ensure that persons from Bandavaripakula of Waranparthy district, who were affected by construction of Veeranjaneya balancing reservoir under Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme project, were not dispossessed of their assets.

The interim direction was issued after hearing a writ petition filed by B. Shiva Kumar and 79 others seeking complete benefits under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. The petitioners were majors, sons and daughters of farmers whose lands and houses were being acquired for construction of the balancing reservoir.

The petitioners’ counsel N.S. Arjun Kumar contended that clause (m) of section 3 of the Act envisaged that an adult of either gender with or without spouse or children or dependents shall be treated as separate family. Hence, all the petitioners (who are in the age group of 18 years to 30 years) should be treated as separate families.

They should be awarded complete benefits given to displaced families under the Act, Mr. Arjun Kumar argued. The authorities had considered each petitioner as separate family and paid them a compensation of ₹5 lakh each. However, the petitioners were denied complete benefits under the Act.

The authorities maintained that the petitioners cannot be treated as a separate family since they were not married. This was against the provisions of the Act, counsel told the bench.

Justice K. Lakshman instructed the authorities not to dispossess the petitioners of their properties. He directed the officials to file a detailed counter affidavit on the matter. The plea was posted for September 30.