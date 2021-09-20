Don’t cut trees at Kala Bhavan, HC tells GHMC

HYDERABAD

20 September 2021 23:46 IST

Telangana High Court on Monday instructed the State government not to cut the trees on the premises of Ravindra Bharathi and Kala Bhavan at Lakidkapul till further orders.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice T. Vinod Kumar passed this interim direction after hearing a PIL petition which was moved as lunch motion. A social worker W. Shivakumar filed the plea stating that GHMC authorities had planned to cut the trees and sought to declare the action as illegal.

The trees were located in an empty space behind Kala Bhavan and would not obstruct traffic flow. They did not pose any threat to property or life either, the petitioner said. The petitioner made a representation to the GHMC not to cut the trees.

Advertising

Advertising

Already, the GHMC got the branches of the trees chopped off and was proceeding to cut them, the petitioner said.

Registration of houses

In a separate matter, the bench dismissed an appeal filed by the State government challenging a single judge order in a petition involving registration of houses constructed by Housing Board. The bench upheld the single judge order which instructed the government and the Housing Board to register houses on the names of the purchasers within four weeks.