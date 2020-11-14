‘Don’t burst crackers to curb COVID’

HYDERABAD

14 November 2020

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G. Srinivas Rao on Friday cautioned people against bursting crackers on Deepavali, as this could increase the incidence of COVID-19 in the State.

Addressing the media, Dr. Rao touched upon the cold weather conditions and poor air quality being witnessed in the national capital.

He said that it was due to this that coronavirus is surviving in the air for longer periods. This could lead to higher possibilities of the public contracting the virus, he added. He urged people, especially those leaving their homes for a livelihood, to exercise caution.

Dr. Rao also said that the State has as many as 310 mobile units, testing people at public places.

He explained that a lot of time and research go into developing vaccines, and hence, the COVID vaccine too would take time to reach the public.

If people do not exercise caution, a lockdown-like situation will arise again, he said.