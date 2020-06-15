‘Don’t block COVID beds unnecessarily’

Bracing for a spike in cases as testing is ramped up, the State government has decided against admitting asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients in hospitals to keep beds free for those requiring critical care.
Senior officials from the State government said that they will instruct private hospitals not to admit patients just because they test positive.
Special Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department A. Santhi Kumari said around 80-90 patients out of 100 do not have symptoms, and they might only have fever or cold. She added there might be a scarcity of beds for COVID-19 patients if everyone who tests positive is admitted to hospital.
“In other countries too, those with mild or no symptoms are not advised hospitalisation. Those in moderate or critical condition are admitted,” Ms. Santhi Kumari said.
Drawing attention of hospital establishments toward guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the top official said that asymptomatic and mild symptoms cases are either recommended home isolation or must be sent to COVID care centres if they don’t have space to self-isolate at home.
‘Display occupancy’
In some States, people wasted crucial time to find out if beds are available for admission when their family members were in dire need of treatment. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that private hospitals have been directed to declare how many beds are occupied and vacant for COVID-19 treatment.
