Don’t believe fake news about vaccine: Kishan

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has underscored the need for people to be vigilant and take proper precautions until everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19. He urged people not to believe rumours and false news being spread about the vaccine.
“It is necessary to dispel the myths and this would be possible only by constantly presenting the facts about the vaccine to the public with the help of media,” he said while flagging off an awareness programme and campaign vehicles on Saturday.
Three crore frontline workers have been vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination drive and after a review, the second phase will cover 30 crore people, he added
He also stated that the government is ready to set up a National Center for Communicable Disease in Telangana. The awareness programme on the prevention of COVID-19 spread and use of vaccine will be carried out on mobile vans in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar districts till January 28.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath