Don’t believe fake news about vaccine: Kishan

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has underscored the need for people to be vigilant and take proper precautions until everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19. He urged people not to believe rumours and false news being spread about the vaccine.

“It is necessary to dispel the myths and this would be possible only by constantly presenting the facts about the vaccine to the public with the help of media,” he said while flagging off an awareness programme and campaign vehicles on Saturday.

Three crore frontline workers have been vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination drive and after a review, the second phase will cover 30 crore people, he added

He also stated that the government is ready to set up a National Center for Communicable Disease in Telangana. The awareness programme on the prevention of COVID-19 spread and use of vaccine will be carried out on mobile vans in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar districts till January 28.