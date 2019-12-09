Don’t arrest flyover accident accused for a week: HC

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Cyberabad police not to arrest the accused in Biodiversity flyover accident case, K. Krishna Milan Rao, for a week.

Mr. Rao facing a criminal case registered by Raidurg police of Cyberabad approached HC seeking an order to stay his arrest. He claimed the accident, in which a woman standing on the road underneath was crushed to death after the car fell from the flyover, was the consequence of faulty design of the flyover.

He stated in the petition that he was driving at 40 kmph to 50 kmph on the flyover when the accident occurred on November 23. Raidurg police, who initially invoked section 304-A of Indian Penal Code, eventually altered the section of law to 304 Part-II. “Initially, we registered a case under Section 304-A, which is a bailable offence Subsequently, we collected scientific evidence and confirmed that he drove the vehicle at 105.8 kmph though the speed on the flyover is restricted to 40 kmph. Therefore, we altered it to Section 304 Part-II,” said Raidurg Inspector S. Ravinder.

However, the accident cannot constitute the new section of law (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), he said in the petition.

The Assistant Government Pleader appearing for government sought time for instructions on the matter. The case was posted to Thursday for next hearing.

Discharged from hospital

Mr. Rao was discharged from CARE Hospitals in HiTec City on Sunday evening. He had been admitted after the accident since he suffered a fracture in the clavicle (collar bone), lacerations on the scalp and abrasions.