Donations to CMRF

Hyderabad

Cheques from RWAs, traders and others handed over to CM

Several organisations gave donation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the measures taken by the State government to contain the coronavirus.

Fateh Nagar Steel Merchants Association gave ₹ 8.51 lakh, Santhanbagh Residential Flats Association ₹ 1.5 lakh, Pushpa Trading Company in Secunderabad ₹ 1 lakh and the cheques in this regard were handed over by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Tuesday.

