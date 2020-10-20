Donations pour into CMRF after KCR’s clarion call

Delhi and Bengal CMs, film personalities, builders announce contributions

Donations have started pouring into the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) immediately after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave a call to donors and philanthropists to contribute to the relief and rehabilitation operations in the city which witnessed loss of life and infrastructure due to the recent heavy rains.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was the first to respond to the Chief Minister’s call on Monday and announced contribution of ₹10 crore to the CMRF and also his government’s resolve to send blankets, mats and other relief material to the affected families.

Chief Ministers of Delhi and West Bengal too responded early on Tuesday intimating their decision to contribute to Telangana in this hour of crisis. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has contributed ₹15 crore to the CMRF while the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee announced ₹2 crore for taking up relief and rehabilitation works in the flood affected areas.

Mr. Kejriwal and Ms. Banerjee asserted that their governments would stand by the Telangana government in its efforts to provide relief to the affected families. Ms. Banerjee recalled how her State had suffered immense losses on account of cyclone Amphan in May this year. She said: “we can feel the sufferings that the people of your State are going through and our heart goes out to them.”

Mr. Rao called the three Chief Ministers over telephone and thanked them personally for their generous gesture and the cooperation extended. In addition to politicians, representatives from the industry, films and other too announced their contributions to the CMRF.

My Home Group has announced contribution of ₹5 crore while another construction major Aparna Constructions and Estates Limited has donated ₹6 crore. From the film industry, film stars Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas announced contributions of ₹1 crore each and NTR Junior and Nagarjuna ₹50 lakh each.

Director Trivikram Srinivas, actor Vijay Devarakonda and film production firm Harika Hasini Creations announced ₹10 lakh each. Minister K.T. Rama Rao thanked the film personalities on Twitter for coming forward to contribute to the cause of the affected people. He also expressed gratitude to MLAs, MP, Ministers and MLCs representing the Hyderabad area for their decision to contribute two months’ salary towards CMRF.