Donation for Ram Temple

HYDERABAD

08 February 2021 20:24 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Monday donated ₹1.099 crore for the construction of temple of Lord Sri Ram at Ayodhya. He handed over a cheque, drawn in favor of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, to chief of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh, Telangana unit Devendar at his office in the presence of TS deputy chief Sridhar, former minister M. Narasimhulu, ex-MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and others.

